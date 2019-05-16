Broads boating charity showcases improvements at open day

A Broads charity, which provides boating activities for people with disabilities, has held a curtain-raising event to mark the start of its summer season.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust (NOT) organised the open day to showcase several recent improvements at its Neatishead headquarters.

These include a new slip-way and truck, to assist in the maintenance of the charity's fleet of boats, as well as a new hoist for its pontoon base on Barton Broad - known as the Ark - which can help people in and out of vessels.

The Trust provides sailing, canoeing and motor boating activities for individuals who may otherwise struggle to get out on the water.

The event last Friday was organised as an opportunity for representatives from other local charities and groups to find out how their members could benefit from using the NOT's facilities.

Also present were officials from some grant-giving organisations which have helped fund the recent improvements. Those attending were taken on boat trips of Barton Broad.

Stephen Bradnock, the manager of the centre, said: "This was an opportunity for people to find out more about the full range of activities we offer.

"We sometimes think we are in something of a hidden part of the Broads - which is wonderful, of course - but we do want as many people as possible to know about us and see if they could benefit from our facilities."

He added: "The charity relies on donations large and small, so this was also a chance to say thank you to some organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to help us make some big changes, from which our clients have already been benefitting."

The charity operates throughout the year, with a self-catering bungalow available and boating opportunities taking place all through the winter. However, its water-based activities increase greatly in the summer.

The Trust is expecting to benefit from a boost to its profile later this year, as it is an official charity for the Run Norwich event. Funds raised by the race will go towards the costs of a new motor cruiser.

The Trust is one of three Run Norwich charities, along with the Community Sports Foundation, Norwich City FC's official charity partner, and Headway, which supports people affected by brain injuries. The annual 10k run will take place through the streets of Norwich on Sunday, July 21.

To find out more, visit www.nancyoldfield.org.uk