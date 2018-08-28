Search

Broads charity appeal for fundraising runners to help replace vital boat

PUBLISHED: 11:51 17 January 2019

Run Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Run Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The Nancy Oldfield Trust (NOT), a charity which offers boating activities for people with disabilities, are searching for people to take part in Run Norwich to support its fundraising efforts for a new motor cruiser.

Boats being used by the Nancy Oldfield Trust to take people on the Broads. Photo: Nancy Oldfield Trust

The new vessel, which will replace the 26-year-old ‘Maureen Kenyon’ boat, will take on its role of providing trips on the Broads for disabled and socially disadvantaged people.

Trust chairman Val Khambatta said: “It is a great honour to be one of the Run Norwich official charities and a wonderful opportunity to support a good cause.

“We have set ourselves the ambitious task of replacing one of our ageing boats with a brand new, purpose-built one which will better suit the needs of our users.”

READ MORE: Date revealed for when Run Norwich 2019 entries open

The trust are one of three official charities for this summer’s Run Norwich, along with the Community Sports Foundation, Norwich City FC’s official charity partner, and Headway, which supports people affected by brain injuries.

Run Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYRun Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Khambatta said: “We hope as many Run Norwich runners as possible will be able to help us in this ambition, by raising money for us.”

The annual 10k run will take place through the streets of Norwich on Sunday, July 21.

Last summer saw more than 7,000 people take part in the run, with a similar number of competitors expected this year.

The NOT can provide free entry for 150 runners who commit to raising at least £100 for the charity, but hopes that once these slots are filled others will also collect their own sponsorship to support the trust.

READ MORE: Man who died for six minutes at last Run Norwich celebrates crossing finish line one year on

Applications to be one of the Nancy Oldfield Trust official runners open at 9am on January 22.

General entries open to the public at 9am on January 24, with entry prices costing £26 per person.

For those people affiliated to a UK Athletics club, entry is reduced to £24 per person.

The entry process is all handled by the race organisers, to find out how to apply, visit the Run Norwich website at www.runnorwich.co.uk

