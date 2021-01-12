News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Meet Nana - The street-wise cat who thinks she’s human! 

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 11:52 AM January 12, 2021   
Nana the cat with owner Kerry Over, kissing through railings

Nana the cat with owner Kerry Over, in their hometown of Aylsham - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Popping to the shops and joining her family on a countryside ramble is just a normal day for Nana.

A familiar face in her hometown of Aylsham, she has become known for her friendly nature and antics around town – but she’s not your typical seven-year-old. 

With four sturdy legs, a fluffy tail, and cute whiskers on her distinctive face, Nana the cat has become a local celebrity, as owner Kerry Over, and her fiancé Matthew Rayner, explains. 

The mum-of-three, of Red Lion Yard, describes her as “one of the gang” as she follows the family around on everyday errands. 

“She’s always been a loveable nightmare,” she said. 

Nana the cat walking along Red Lion Street, Aylsham

Nana the cat walking along Red Lion Street, Aylsham - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

You may also want to watch:

“She sleeps for most of the day and curls up on our bed for hours – because we’ve got three kids, she likes to have her time to relax – but as soon as we go to the front door, she wants to come with us.” 

The family, who spend a lot of their time outside, said it was not unusual for them to try to sneak out without Nana, but she is often one step ahead of them. 

Family pictured with Nana the cat in churchyard

Nana the cat with her family, Kerry Over, Matthew Rayner, Oscar, eight, and Caspar, one - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
  2. 2 Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan
  3. 3 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
  1. 4 Work on 300 controversial new homes set to start 'in July'
  2. 5 Man, 93, reported missing after failing to return from supermarket trip
  3. 6 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
  4. 7 Analysis: How close is Norfolk to declaring a London-style Covid emergency?
  5. 8 Group of men playing football among 31 fines for Covid breaches
  6. 9 Government to publish vaccine delivery plan as new centres open in Norfolk
  7. 10 Council leader and both her critically-ill parents fighting Covid

“She is very streetwise and will check for cars when crossing the road, and she’ll wait at the zebra crossing in town. 

“Sometimes she’ll get spooked and we have to go back and collect her. 

“But most days she comes with us, whether it’s to town to the bakery or on a four-mile walk around town.” 

Nana the cat walking along a brick wall

Nana the cat has captured the hearts of those who know her in Aylsham - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

A gift from Miss Over's brother, she was originally named Ian before the couple’s son, Oscar, aged eight, renamed her when he was one-year-old. Now, she is also loved by his younger siblings, Caspar, who is almost two, and baby Autumn-Rose, aged three months old.  

Miss Over added: “She’s just our crazy cat who thinks of herself as a person. She thinks she one of us, just one of the gang.” 

Nana the cat sitting on a wall

Nana the cat on Church Hill, Aylsham - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

There has been an outpouring of love for Nana the cat on the Aylsham and Surrounding Areas Community Notice Board Facebook group. 

Many business owners and residents have expressed their delight in seeing her either on the school run along Hungate Street, at the library, in the shops, or the barbers. 

“She also considers the church grounds her garden and likes to play hide and seek in there with our children.” 


Nana the cat with owner in churchyard

Nana the cat with owner Kerry Over - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY


Aylsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Part of road sealed off amid police investigation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus