Could you be entitled to one of Norfolk's unclaimed estates?

The Treasury's list of unclaimed estates in Norfolk has been released - Credit: PA

With 66 people whose estates have gone unclaimed in Norfolk, there are thousands of pounds waiting - is your surname on the list?

When a person dies with no will or known family, their home and estate is taken care of by the HM Treasury.

The government produces a list of unclaimed estates which have been referred but not administered and historic cases which have been administered but not claimed.

Many of the people on the list are thought to have died alone and are listed as widows or single people.

If you believe you are the family member of somebody on the list, you could be entitled to a share of the estate.

When making a claim on an estate, you will need to provide a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

Those making a claim may also be asked for birth, death or marriage certificates.

If you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate, for example if you lived together but were not married.