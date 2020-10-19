Can you name a puppy? Guide dog needs name before training starts
PUBLISHED: 07:23 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 19 October 2020
Archant
Animal lovers have been challenged to come up with the ulti-mutt name for a puppy.
The Norwich Guide Dog Forum has asked for suggestions for the paw-fect name for a future guide dog.
The pooch will be named in October next year, before it begins guide dog training, to mark the 90th anniversary of the first guide dog partnership in the UK.
People across Norwich are being encouraged to put forward their suggestions - and no name is off limits.
Once the pooch is named, people will be able to follow the progress of its life-changing training, which takes between 18 - 24 months, and even get to meet the pup.
Annette Smart, media volunteer at Norwich Guide Dog Forum, said: “We have never asked the public to name a dog before, although other guide dog organisations have done so.
“We hope that this raises awareness of the importance of guide dogs as well as giving people something to talk about during the pandemic.”
Alongside naming the new guide dog, the Norwich Guide Dog Forum has also set a fundraising target of £5,000.
They have launched a JustGiving page and all donations will go towards funding the training and equipment needed for a guide dog.
For example, a £20 donation could buy a training harness, a £30 donation could pay for a vital vet’s appointment and £60 could buy a harness, lead, collar and bell.
Scott Vallance, a forum coordinator at Norwich Guide Dog Forum, who is supported by his guide dog Benji, said: “Many of the forum members are guide dog owners and know just what an amazing difference a guide dog, and other services run by Guide Dogs, make to people who are visually impaired.
“We hope the people of Norfolk will help us reach the £5000 target and we’ll have a guide dog puppy, named by the local community, to mark guide dogs 90th anniversary next year.”
The Norwich Guide Dog Forum is made up of guide dog owners, volunteers and supporters of guide dogs.
To donate visit https://bit.ly/31e3bL1
To suggest a name for the puppy email norwichguidedogforum@gmail.com
