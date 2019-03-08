Popular Indian restaurant could start selling alcoholic drinks

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Diners may soon be able to buy an alcoholic drink with their food at an Indian restaurant which previously only sold soft drinks.

Vegetarian Indian restaurant Namaste India, on Opie Street, has applied to Norwich City Council for a premises licence.

In its application, the restaurant says: "We would like to apply for a licence for provision of alcoholic drinks during opening times of premises on the premises for sitting in house customers only.

"Alcohol will not be served off premises, e.g. in the form of take away."

The family behind the business moved to Norwich in 2006, 10 years later opening their second restaurant, Namaste Village, in Queens Road, and in 2018 opening the Namaste Hut Café at the University of East Anglia.

Namaste India has an overall rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor, based on 1,046 reviews.

The bid was received by the council on June 3, with people given until July 1 to comment.