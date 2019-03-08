Trash Girl may have seen bike thieves' lights

'Trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, whose bike, along with bikes belonging to her sister and mum, were stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family Archant

Lights seen by Norwich's 'Trash Girl' Nadia Sparkes outside her window late at night could have been thieves coming for her and her family's bicycles, she believes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A bike, similar to the one belonging to 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family A bike, similar to the one belonging to 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family

The 13-year-old Reepham High School student's bike was taken from the driveway at her home in Cromer Road, Hellesdon, overnight on Monday, October 21.

Nadia said: "Not having my bike means it's going to be a lot more difficult to able to do stuff.

"I can't go home from school, I can't do my litter picking."

Bikes belonging to sister Anya, 15, and her mother were also taken from the drive, where they were locked up on a bike rack.

A bike, similar to the one belonging to Anya Sparkes, sister of 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family A bike, similar to the one belonging to Anya Sparkes, sister of 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family

Nadia has become internationally famous over the past couple of years through her efforts to help the environment by picking up litter on her way to and from school.

Bullies nicknamed her Trash Girl, but she defied them by wearing the title like a badge of honour and inspiring others to make a difference.

A Facebook group she launched called Team Trash Girl, where people can share their own stories, has more than 6,000 members.

Nadia said she may have seen lights used by the thieves the night the bikes were stolen.

"I looked out the window, half asleep, and I kept seeing silent cars," she said.

"I only came to the realisation later that those could be have been flashlights from people coming down the drive to steal our bikes.

"My question is, do the people who took them know that they were ours? I would say to them 'could we please have our bikes back?'

"If you needed a bike you could have just said so."

Nadia said she'd had the bike since she started litter picking about three years ago.

It has a black-and-orange frame and was made by Apollo Bicycles.

She suspects the bikes may have been dumped somewhere around Norwich, as they did not have a high resale value.

If anyone finds the bikes, they can be reported to the police on 101, or Nadia's family can be contacted via the Team Trash Girl Facebook group.

The bikes, which all have baskets, are on the National Cycle Register so their ownership can be confirmed by the numbers on their chassis.

You may also want to watch: