Search

Advanced search

Trash Girl may have seen bike thieves' lights

PUBLISHED: 12:19 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 23 October 2019

'Trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, whose bike, along with bikes belonging to her sister and mum, were stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family

'Trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, whose bike, along with bikes belonging to her sister and mum, were stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family

Archant

Lights seen by Norwich's 'Trash Girl' Nadia Sparkes outside her window late at night could have been thieves coming for her and her family's bicycles, she believes.

A bike, similar to the one belonging to 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the familyA bike, similar to the one belonging to 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family

The 13-year-old Reepham High School student's bike was taken from the driveway at her home in Cromer Road, Hellesdon, overnight on Monday, October 21.

Nadia said: "Not having my bike means it's going to be a lot more difficult to able to do stuff.

"I can't go home from school, I can't do my litter picking."

Bikes belonging to sister Anya, 15, and her mother were also taken from the drive, where they were locked up on a bike rack.

A bike, similar to the one belonging to Anya Sparkes, sister of 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the familyA bike, similar to the one belonging to Anya Sparkes, sister of 'trash girl' Nadia Sparkes, which was stolen from her home in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Supplied by the family

Nadia has become internationally famous over the past couple of years through her efforts to help the environment by picking up litter on her way to and from school.

Bullies nicknamed her Trash Girl, but she defied them by wearing the title like a badge of honour and inspiring others to make a difference.

A Facebook group she launched called Team Trash Girl, where people can share their own stories, has more than 6,000 members.

Nadia said she may have seen lights used by the thieves the night the bikes were stolen.

"I looked out the window, half asleep, and I kept seeing silent cars," she said.

"I only came to the realisation later that those could be have been flashlights from people coming down the drive to steal our bikes.

"My question is, do the people who took them know that they were ours? I would say to them 'could we please have our bikes back?'

"If you needed a bike you could have just said so."

Nadia said she'd had the bike since she started litter picking about three years ago.

It has a black-and-orange frame and was made by Apollo Bicycles.

She suspects the bikes may have been dumped somewhere around Norwich, as they did not have a high resale value.

If anyone finds the bikes, they can be reported to the police on 101, or Nadia's family can be contacted via the Team Trash Girl Facebook group.

The bikes, which all have baskets, are on the National Cycle Register so their ownership can be confirmed by the numbers on their chassis.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search after woman, 75, reported missing

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Trash Girl’ appeals to thieves after bicycle is stolen

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Inquest hears boy, 4, died in stair gate accident

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

5 of the most ‘haunted’ places in Norwich

These are some of the most haunted places in Norwich. Photo: Lydia Taylor

Investigations continue after teenager attacked in nightclub

The Waterfront in Norwich. PIC: Supplied by The Waterfront.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists