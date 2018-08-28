Search

Advanced search

Community hero: ‘Trash Girl’ Nadia Sparkes inspiring people to pick up litter

PUBLISHED: 09:51 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 21 December 2018

Hellesdon High School pupil Nadia Sparkes with some of the rubbish she has collected. Photo: Paula Sparkes

Hellesdon High School pupil Nadia Sparkes with some of the rubbish she has collected. Photo: Paula Sparkes

Archant

Twelve months ago the nickname “Trash Girl” was used to tease Nadia Sparkes for her eco-friendly ways.

Hellesdon High School pupil Nadia Sparkes with some of the rubbish she has collected. Photo: Paula SparkesHellesdon High School pupil Nadia Sparkes with some of the rubbish she has collected. Photo: Paula Sparkes

But the Hellesdon High School pupil took ownership of the name and today uses it to inspire others to clean up their communities.

The 13-year-old was targeted by bullies because she would collect rubbish every day along her two-mile route to school.

But the teasing stopped when Nadia’s story was picked up by news outlets across the world and went viral on the internet.

It led to an artist turning her into a cartoon superhero and the creation of the ‘Team Trash Girl’ Facebook page, which has almost 4,000 members.

She was also made one of WWF’s youngest Earth Hour ambassadors and was shortlisted for a Stars of Norfolk award.

Nadia’s mum, Paula, said her daughter started picking up the rubbish after becoming concerned about the amount dropped on her way to school.

She said: “I told her she had two choices, she could either stop collecting rubbish, stop drawing their attention and hopefully they would leave her alone.

“Or she could own [the name] “trash girl”.

“As a family we are extremely proud of Nadia, not only for standing up to bullies, but also for standing up for what she believes is right.”

Speaking earlier this year Nadia said: “I’m not going to stop doing the right thing because of them [the bullies], and if they are going to call me trash girl, they can say it with respect.

“I’m doing something to protect the world they also live in.

“It’s everyone’s job. We are all responsible for keeping this world safe, instead of believing that it’s always someone else’s job.”

Her mum, who lives in Hellesdon, said it is not just her daughter who makes an effort to help the environment.

Nadia’s grandad helps keep the beach clean in Mundesley, while Mrs Sparkes often picks up litter when visiting the seaside.

“Nadia will be continuing to collect the bottles and cans that line her route to and from school,” Mrs Sparkes added.

“It’s just a shame that so much is being dropped in the first place and that she has even been mocked for doing something so good.”

Nadia’s ‘Team Trash Girl’ Facebook page has 3,909 members and encourages people to pick up three pieces of rubbish each day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two vehicle crash leaves driver trapped - 24 hours after four vehicle crash on same road

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Road to be closed for emergency flooding repairs

Archive photo of the village of Rickinghall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists