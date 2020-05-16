Search

Parents fundraise after 1lb 3oz baby spent 105 days in hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:32 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 16 May 2020

Ian and Emma Darkin, founders of One Traveller in Swaffham have raised �5,000 for the NICU unit at the Norfolk and Norwich hopsital, pictureed with their twin daughters Francesca and Edith and son Jack. Picture: Darkin family

Archant

The parents of twin girls and a team of supporters have raised £5,000 in a lockdown challenge to thank the hospital team that looked after their daughters.

Ian and Emma Darkin with their twin daughters Francesca and Edith and son Jack. Picture: Darkin familyIan and Emma Darkin with their twin daughters Francesca and Edith and son Jack. Picture: Darkin family

The 29-strong team from One Traveller, in Swaffham, joined forces to support owners Ian and Emma Darkin to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital charity’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) fund.

In December last year, the couple welcomed their twin girls Francesca Grace and Edith Hope Darkin, who weighed 3lb 5oz and 1lb 3oz respectively.

Edith required further treatment after it was discovered she had an internal birthmark blocking 90pc of her airway, resulting in her spending 105 days in hospital.

To thank the NICU team, the One Traveller fundraisers completed a combined 105-mile walk from their homes.

Mr Darkin said: “Having spent 105 days in hospital, Edith joined her sister and four-year-old brother Jack at home on March 26 and is now well on the road to recovery and we both remain eternally grateful to the NICU team, for their skill, knowledge, care and determination.”

“Although 3.6 miles each was not the hardest physical challenge, only being able to complete this in our own homes, some without gardens, was a psychological challenge for all.”

Paula Mellor, NICU matron, added: “We are delighted that the girls are doing so well and we all want to thank the team at One Traveller for raising so much for our unit. The money will help us to support our youngest patients, as well as their families.”

If you would like to make a donation to the team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/one-traveller-nicu

