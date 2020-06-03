Hospital coronavirus patients down to five from high of 85

Norfolk’s largest hospital is currently only treating five people for coronavirus, it has been revealed.

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, told its board meeting on Wednesday there were only five patients who had a positive diagnosis, with one patient receiving critical care.

He added another 18 people were currently in recovery after having the virus and the patient in critical care was “doing well” and due to move from the ward soon.

At its peak on April 7 and 8, 85 patients were being treated across four wards and the hospital’s critical care unit, falling to 50 throughout April and mid-May.

Mr Cobb said: “It is a reflection of two things, how hard everyone has worked and to some degree how fortunate central Norfolk is in terms of impact of this outbreak.

“We have for reasons we cannot yet fully understand had it a little bit easier than some others, which has probably allowed us to manage it much more sensibly and have more time to dedicate to getting it right than others have in say London, Manchester and areas which have been under more pressure in volume.”

Currently work is under way to build a new isolation block as the hospital has been made a regional surge centre.