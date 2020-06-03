Search

Advanced search

Hospital coronavirus patients down to five from high of 85

PUBLISHED: 12:32 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 03 June 2020

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

Archant

Norfolk’s largest hospital is currently only treating five people for coronavirus, it has been revealed.

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, told its board meeting on Wednesday there were only five patients who had a positive diagnosis, with one patient receiving critical care.

He added another 18 people were currently in recovery after having the virus and the patient in critical care was “doing well” and due to move from the ward soon.

More: Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

At its peak on April 7 and 8, 85 patients were being treated across four wards and the hospital’s critical care unit, falling to 50 throughout April and mid-May.

Mr Cobb said: “It is a reflection of two things, how hard everyone has worked and to some degree how fortunate central Norfolk is in terms of impact of this outbreak.

“We have for reasons we cannot yet fully understand had it a little bit easier than some others, which has probably allowed us to manage it much more sensibly and have more time to dedicate to getting it right than others have in say London, Manchester and areas which have been under more pressure in volume.”

Currently work is under way to build a new isolation block as the hospital has been made a regional surge centre.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

Five fire crews tackle house blaze for nearly three hours

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Holiday park accused of ‘exaggerating’ visitor numbers by posting photo of Finnish beach

Waxham Sands Holiday Park. Photo: Adrian Judd

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Earlier lockdown could have cut virus deaths by more than 85pc says UEA expert

Prof Ian Harvey. Photo: Bill Smith

New name for first flamingo chick born at Norfolk park

The first flamingo chick born at Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, has been named Cosmo. Picture: Kat MacPherson
Drive 24