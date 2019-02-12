Search

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 08:58 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 16 February 2019

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Archant

A mystery phenomenon has descended on a Norfolk town after multiple cars failed to unlock.

Reports of people being unable to unlock their cars using their key fobs and resorting to manually opening them were shared across social media in Thetford this week.

One confused driver, Mark Maloy, said he had three of his cars not work nor respond to their key remotes outside his house on Wednesday.

He said: “It wasn’t a shock, just enough to really annoy as I had to come home from work as my daughter’s car was due to go to garage for work.

“Turned my car off only to find it wouldn’t start, it’s a Rover 45. The wife’s Land Rover wouldn’t start and daughters Punto wouldn’t start.

“Ten minutes later after swearing fluently in Icelandic, they all started. I was told the army are doing signal blocking.”

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the STANTA training ground near Thetford was performing signal jamming exercises this week.

Norfolk Police said they had no reports of criminals using key jamming techniques.

The Ministry for Defence was contacted for comment.

