Mystery over link between Norfolk village and African holiday paradise

PUBLISHED: 13:37 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 31 January 2019

A restaurant in Gambia is emblazoned with the village name Caister-on-sea leading to speculation about what the link could be Picture: Catherine Kaminski

A restaurant in Gambia is emblazoned with the village name Caister-on-sea leading to speculation about what the link could be Picture: Catherine Kaminski

Catherine Kaminski

A woman visiting her son in Africa was stunned to find a shout-out for her home village emblazoned on a restaurant wall.

The Caister sign Picture: James BassThe Caister sign Picture: James Bass

The seaside spot far away from eastern shores in Caister seemed to have little in common with the old fishing village famous for its water tower, lifeboat and Roman fort.

Having taken a snap Catherine Kaminski has circulated the picture among friends at Caister Community Association who are now working hard to discover the link with Betty’s restaurant in Bakau, Gambia.

Club chairman Taff James said the 500-member social club boasted an eclectic mix of people from across the country many of whom were holiday makers.

“Caister is an international village and we were just intrigued,” he said.

Views from caister water towerViews from caister water tower

Mr James said everyone was genuinely wondering what the connection was, adding: “It is like solving a mystery.”

He is planning to do some research on the internet to try to get to the bottom of the curious coincidence.

Gambia is a tiny African country popular with British holidaymakers for its sandy beaches.

Bakau is a town on the Atlantic coast of Gambia, west of the capital city of Banjul.

It is known for its botanical gardens, its crocodile pool, and beaches.

