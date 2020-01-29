Search

'What a cheek!' - Neighbours' baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

PUBLISHED: 18:39 29 January 2020

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Archant

A fed-up neighbour has bewildered people in their street by sending a letter in the post asking them to shut their car doors more quietly.

The hand-written note was delivered by second class post to people in Potter's Drive in Hopton.

It starts off by writing 'please' in capital letters, underlined for further emphasis.

The letter goes on: "Can we all try to close our car doors quietly (underlined) late at night when returning home or early morning when leaving (11pm-7am) so as not to disturb other neighbours who live nearby.

"Let's try and keep Potters Drive a Quiet and Peaceful place to live. Thank you."

The request has been met by disbelief by neighbours who are keen to find out who wrote it and how many people it went to.

For some it looks to have had the opposite effect with one person on Facebook saying: "Ha ha ha what a cheek! Lol. I'd be having a good old slam after that."

Another agreed adding: "How sad! I would purposely slam them excessively loud now."

One person chimed in: "Well bless their little sleepy heads! Potters Drive door bangers you are shameful."

And some people moved to criticise the letter-writer for not putting their name to the demand, with comments like: "Did they not sign it? Too scared of response? Lol did they disturb you rattling your letter box to deliver."

However another person joining the conversation spoke up for the anonymous neighbour with: "Just playing devil's advocate here, but noise can cause distress to a lot of people where others see it as normal.

"As far as I can tell this was a polite neighbourly request by someone who must be feeling at the end of their tether."

In the same vein another said: "A fair request, but sadly the underlining and the unnecessary capital Q and P infuriate me."

People responded saying they only closed their doors once and in a normal way.

As well as discussion about who or what had sparked the note, there was some humorous banter about double-glazing and ear plugs.

People living in the street said they were "surprised" to hear someone had sent such a note.

One homeowner at the far end said most people had lived there for years and got on well, the only problem being lorries turning at the dead end street.

Another said it was "just nonsense". He said people in the built-up area kept various hours but came and went about their business as quietly as they could.

Others said another anonymous note had been passed around a few years ago to do with dogs barking.

Potter's Drive is a long road with various tributaries comprising mainly detached houses and bungalows.

