What is the mystery spotlight over Norwich?
PUBLISHED: 08:48 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 29 October 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
A mystery spotlight has been seen beaming over Norwich.
It is unclear where the light is coming from.
An eyewitness said he thought the spotlight was coming from the Sainsbury's supermarket in the Queens Road area of the city.
In October 2018, mystery surrounded spotlights above Norwich.
The light came from a sky scanner which was beamed into the sky by Trafalgar Fireworks, a firework business based on Trafalgar Street, Norwich.