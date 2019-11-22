Search

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

PUBLISHED: 11:08 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 22 November 2019

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Archant

The hunt is on for a mystery couple caught on camera in the middle of a marriage proposal on a north Norfolk beach.

A heart-warming video, shot on the morning of Friday, November 22 shows the romantic proposal at Sheringham beach.

Stuart Lewis and his work colleague Adam spotted a man writing out the question 'marry me?' in the sand while working on the restoration of the Burlington Hotel.

When Mr Lewis, from Sheringham, saw the woman running in the distance he began recording the romantic moment on his phone.

Leanne Lewis, Mr Lewis' wife, said: "My husband was working on the roof when he saw the man drawing the message in the sand.

"The ideal thing would be to find the couple as it is such a special moment captured on video. Everything can be so doom and gloom so it is amazing to see and share something like this."

The video, which was posted into the Enjoy Sheringham More Facebook group, has received more than 300 interactions, 100 comments and 50 shares.

The video shows a man standing in the middle of a heart drawn in the sand next to the question 'marry me?'

A woman is then seen in a blue coat running from the distance before leaping into her partner's arms.

Mrs Lewis said: "I think it would be great for the couple to see the video because so many people have sent their congratulations. It's amazing."

Ann Armstrong from Milton Keynes commented on the video and said: "Amazing, thanks for sharing, made my day!!" while Jackie Mutlow said: "Wow beautiful, hope they see the video they will want to keep it."

- Do you know who the couple in this video are? Email Abigail.Nicholson@archant.co.uk

