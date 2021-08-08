News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of potential Banksy artwork removed due to flood fears

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:12 PM August 8, 2021   
A man in orange overalls removes part of a piece of street art

A man in orange overalls removes part of a piece of street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

Part of what may be the work of elusive street artist Banksy that appeared in Lowestoft has been removed.  

The artwork, in Nicholas Everitt Park, shows three children standing in a boat which appears to have been fashioned out of a piece of scrap metal.

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

The possible Banksy featured one child looking ahead as though out to sea, another child behind looking over their shoulder, and a third child at the back of the boat appearing to be leaning over the side holding a bucket.

Writing above the artwork says: "We're all in the same boat."

But the metal part of the artwork has since been removed, and pictures show a man in fluorescent overalls appearing to drag it away.

Oulton Broad Parish Council said the metal "boat" was removed because it was blocking a drain and rain was forecast.

A man in orange overalls removes part of a piece of street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicho

A man in orange overalls removes part of a piece of street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

The work is one of seven pieces of street art that have sprung up in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad that could be by Banksy.

One stencilled piece depicting a couple dancing on top of a bus stop was spotted on Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth.

Later, another work on London Road North shows a young child playing in a sandpit.

An artwork made in the style of Banksy and bearing the artist's name has even appeared in Merrivale Model Village.

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, Suffolk, which is belie

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy after part was removed. - Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth street artist Ruben Cruz has claimed the pieces bare all the hallmarks of Banksy but none have yet been authenticated.

Fans of the famously elusive artist will be keeping an eye on his Instagram account to see if he confirms these pieces of art are indeed his work.
 

