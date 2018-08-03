Mysterious rumble felt in mid, south and west Norfolk

Published: 8:31 AM August 3, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

The rough area affected by the possible sonic boom or earthquake on Thursday evening. PHOTO: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

Mysterious rumblings have been felt by residents of mid, south and west Norfolk on Thursday evening.

Rumble/vibration near Watton - earthquake or explosion?? #reallystrange — Tony Abel (@TonyAbel) August 2, 2018

People from Swaffham to Narborough to Watton and Hingham reported feeling their houses shake at about 7pm.

Kim Newman from Santon Downham said: 'Not sure if there was a sonic boom this evening around 7pm.

'I heard a slight noise but thought it was my kids banging upstairs, also my whole house vibrated.

'Slightly puzzled to what it was.'

Some have suggested it could have been an earthquake, or sonic boom, but it remains unclear what the source was.