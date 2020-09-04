Still time to have your say on future regeneration of town

New riverside homes, improvements to the town centre, developing South Beach, a shopping mall and new leisure facilities are just some of the ideas put forward to regenerate Lowestoft.

Following an announcement by the Government last year of a £3.6billion Towns Fund, 101 UK places – including Lowestoft – are looking to negotiate a ‘Towns Deal’ with up to £25 million available to bid for.

And with residents being encouraged to have their say and give ideas for projects, there is just under a week left for people to submit your views.

Street markets, a tram service, better shops and better roads have also been suggested – and you can have your say on how you think the money should be spent via mytown.communities.gov.uk/town/lowestoft/#

A post on the East Council Facebook page said: “There’s still time to submit your ideas!

“Plenty of suggestions have already been made for future investment in the town.”

The closing date for contributions is September 10.