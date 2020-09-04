Search

Advanced search

Still time to have your say on future regeneration of town

PUBLISHED: 16:23 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 04 September 2020

An aerial view of Lowestoft. Picture: Mike Page.

An aerial view of Lowestoft. Picture: Mike Page.

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

New riverside homes, improvements to the town centre, developing South Beach, a shopping mall and new leisure facilities are just some of the ideas put forward to regenerate Lowestoft.

Following an announcement by the Government last year of a £3.6billion Towns Fund, 101 UK places – including Lowestoft – are looking to negotiate a ‘Towns Deal’ with up to £25 million available to bid for.

And with residents being encouraged to have their say and give ideas for projects, there is just under a week left for people to submit your views.

Street markets, a tram service, better shops and better roads have also been suggested – and you can have your say on how you think the money should be spent via mytown.communities.gov.uk/town/lowestoft/#

A post on the East Council Facebook page said: “There’s still time to submit your ideas!

“Plenty of suggestions have already been made for future investment in the town.”

The closing date for contributions is September 10.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry has had a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Gridlock on coast road as travellers leave Hunstanton

Police and caravans during the incident on the A149 at Snettisham Picture: Submitted

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vintage clothing store and antiques centre closing down

Morwenna Farrell at the Vintage Hub in Norwich, which is now closing. Pic: Morwenna Farrell

TUI ‘unable to confirm’ if town’s branch will reopen

Tui is to close a third of its high street travel shops, moving some staff online. Pic: Tui

City park trees posing an “unacceptable risk” to public to get chopped down

Signs have been placed on trees which will be chopped down in Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Man arrested after 17-year-old cyclist dies in crash

The crash happened on the A134 at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road Picture: Google

Why have white and red flags been put up in Chapelfield Gardens?

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival, at the In Memoriam installation in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury