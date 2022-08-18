OPINION: My partner and I didn't meet on Tinder... how very dated!

Opinion

The use of dating apps has boomed in the last 10 years, but Rachel Moore says not everyone in their 50s uses it - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How did you meet?

It’s a question we get asked a lot. After more than five years together, meeting as fiftysomethings, everyone assumes we must be a dating app hook-up.

Eyebrows always raise with a “Really? Not on Tinder?” Nope. Nor Hinge, Bumble, Match.com, eHarmony or, our age relevant, Our Time.

“The old-fashioned way,” we always say.

In today’s swipe right age, it even tickles my sons’ generation Z that we met “out out” in a bar on a Saturday night and have never as much as dabbled in an online dating app.

The scenario of two over-50s on a night out in Norwich getting chatting and swapping phone numbers is as freaky to twentysomethings as walking into a pub to meet a total stranger who has assured me online, he still looks like his (20-year-old) photo and has the best GSOH (sense of humour) is to me.

The fact that our first chat, shouty over loud music, revealed mutual friends and acquaintances and had spookily holidayed in the same Spanish villa (him on a golf trip, me on a sun break), even sleeping in the same room, that is owned by a shared friend has been described, by others, as fate. To me, it was pure luck. A right place right time thing.

The rest is happy history. No social media, emojis, swiping or online games were involved in our coupling. It was straightforward 1980s-style.

As Tinder celebrates its 10th birthday this summer, its launch in 2012, joining the more staid dating apps for the more mature, opened a whole new world for younger people.

They are so lucky. It was a stroke of genius for a fast-changing world where a transient generation, often tipping up to a new city or town for work knowing no one, could meet new people.

It widened the net of meeting your match at work, in the village, down the pub to people anywhere.

Tinder came into its own during Covid where potential partnerships were explored during isolation, socially distanced walks coming to life when everything opened again.

For students, away from home with lectures and teaching online and their usual haunts closed, it provided a means of meeting new friends and partners and proved a lifeline.

I might never have had my own profile, but I’ve lived the Tinder life vicariously through younger friends, spending evenings swiping through profiles, witnessing text conversations and hearing accounts of coffee dates, meals, awkward silences, embarrassing gaffes, and quick escapes.

I’ve also celebrated the successful unions that led to marriage and children.

Years ago, there was a stigma to using dating agencies or the small ads in newspapers to meet partners. People felt they had to ‘confess’ to ‘match-making’ measures rather than meeting the love of their lives at work, at the disco or through friends, as if it was something subversive and odd.

Now, it’s the total opposite. You’re weird if you’re single and not engaging in an online app.

Tinder spawned a whole new language. Who knew ‘breadcrumbing’ meant to lead someone on by dropping enough flirtatious titbits to keep them interested while having no intention of acting on them, ‘slow fading’, sending out mixed signals and withdrawing from a relationship until it’s tacitly over, ‘relationshopping’, approaching dating with a consumerist lens — trying on partners who match up to your wish list of qualities, then discarding them for someone better and catfishing, messaging with someone who's pretending to be someone else.

Tinder comes with many hazards – but so did meeting someone at a club and going home with them in 1983.

A friend recently sent me photos of a Tinder match, who was messaging her insistently. The photos were clearly a model. His language was too much. Clearly a catfishing situation.

Here, as he persistently asked for her phone number to move the conversation to WhatsApp.

Not everyone is wired with a healthy cynicism or scepticism, which is lovely, but opens them to the cruel swindlers and thieves that lurk on Tinder and other apps.

It’s understandable how people can fall for the fake, if they’re lonely and kind, some ending up swindled out of life savings.

But using apps does make people more streetwise to con people and canny about people’s descriptions of themselves. If people say they are “crazy” and “fun loving”, they’re most likely anything but.

Happy 10th birthday, Tinder. You have changed the dating world, widened choice and people’s horizons, sharpened radars for con artists, and, most importantly, brought lots of lasting love and happiness.

Who can challenge that in a gloom-filled world?

Cyclists must also give consideration

Out comes the sun and with it the passive aggressive cyclists

Stuck behind a cycle club the other day, about 10 Lycra-clad speed freaks, riding two a breast, and more irritating than driving behind agricultural vehicles on country roads, I could feel their glee at the queue building up.

Then, an electric bike bombed along, at 20mph.

The government says there no prospect of licence plates coming in for bicycles or demands for insurance.

But there needs to be more rules as cyclists multiple in a greener world.

Cyclists enjoy a superiority complex over drivers and pedestrians, but with power comes responsibility.

They want consideration – and have it in spades in the new Highway Code – but need to give it too.