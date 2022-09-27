Opinion

Last year I started a new business completely different from anything I had ever done before. For many years we had produced apple juice from our small orchard sufficient to supply us with enough juice all year round.

Many autumn weekends would be spent with the whole family picking, washing, pressing and freezing our own apple juice. But all that changed a couple of years ago after a bumper crop, we were unable to do it ourselves using our small apple press.

I had spoken to a neighbour a few years back who mentioned a place here in Norfolk where they took their apples for juicing. So when the time came I made the call and tracked across Norfolk villages to find the apple juice maker.

It was a chance meeting with Trevor Greenwood that day and with excitement I mentioned how I was looking forward to bringing my apples to him in the future. Trevor was quick to let me know he wasn’t going to continue with the business and, after some 25 years apple pressing, it was time to slow right down.

I thought that was a shame but I was glad to have found him and I was going to make the most of my apples being pressed. As I got to know Trevor I found a common thread as he told me of his charitable work in Vietnam and I spoke about my charity in Zimbabwe.

This also gave me a chance to see the art of apple juicing and I got very interested in the process, how great to make juice from your own garden crop, to know where your food has come from.

The fruits of Anna Mudeka's labour - Credit: Anna Mudeka

So I got very curious in understanding the whole process I went home and told Mr G about it, after all we had outdoor buildings which we were barely using and could be adapted to juice making.

The next time I saw Trevor I mentioned my interest to him and he was quiet for a bit, then he let on that it is really hard work. It looked like hard work but I was seeing it as a way for me to upgrade my small apple press but also take advantage of the gap in the market.

There was no-one pressing apple juice for miles where you drop your apples and collect your juice. In this day and age of food and drink appreciation, most of us are keen to know where our food comes from and the joy of knowing it’s come from your own garden is wonderful.

So in my second year, apple pressing and after some training with Trevor last year I am enjoying getting to know the different Apple varieties which make delicious apple juice from fiestas to golden delicious, Cox's Orange Pippin, Bramleys, Russets and many more.

Its a great way to also meet people, some who have been to my shows and other who just know me as Anna the Apple Juice Maker which is all great.

This year is a mixed crop due to the lack of rain, some have had a bumper crop yet others have had none but the business is ticking over nicely and I love the whole process from start to end, sorting out the good apples, crushing, pressing, bottling and pasteurising.

It's all very fulfilling and yes hard work but I love it and I love living in Norfolk where opportunities keep presenting themselves every time. With only two weeks into the season I’m looking forward to a busy three months doing something I never would have thought would be my next business.

As I look back at some of the opportunities I have had living here in Norfolk, I realise I made the right choice moving here..

It also reminds me of the values my grandfather taught me about the rewards of hard work when I was a young girl growing up in Zimbabwe. First you have to have the passion and drive and then everything else falls into place.