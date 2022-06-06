OPINION: So pleased to be able to take the children on a foreign holiday

Opinion

Ruth remembers a holiday in Tunisia as one of the best parts of her childhood - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I had a truly exhausting half term with many plans made, just as I like it, but with very little time to relax.

Even when I had scheduled nothing we seemed to end up busy regardless, including dancing the night away at the local village festival. It was fun, but actually one of the only times I had tried to ensure we were all in pyjamas and watching a movie early-doors.

I find school holidays at home are not about R&R, we only find that when we physically go away, hopefully to somewhere hot.

Beach life in a Mediterranean location always invites me to finally stop and though last year we had a break in this country, which was excellent fun, it was still quite tiring dealing with British weather and finding things to fill the days.

Spain or Greece offers a weather guarantee which says ah, don’t worry about it.

A luxury of course, one we, as a family of six, cannot afford during school holidays, the only time we can go, but which this year, we are luckily being given the opportunity to enjoy.

My mum wants to go on holiday and take the children with her, but she does not want to look after them on her own, so she is taking us too. That’s her party line, I suspect she just wants to treat us with some hard saved pennies she’s had the opportunity to gather during the last three years of not really going anywhere. We are incredibly grateful to her generosity.

As a child my mum always felt it important to take me away and wanted me to be well travelled.

She made a lot of sacrifices for various holidays to other countries so that I could experience different cultures and cuisines as well as the enjoyment of beaches in the sunshine, rather than the cold.

We ate sheep’s brains in Morocco, walked the wall of Dubrovnik (twice as she hadn’t put film in her camera the first time) and I remember many boat trips with visits to various caves or sightseeing dolphins.

I have, thanks to her, super memories of amazing trips and even a lifelong friend I’ve stayed in touch with from a holiday to Tunisia where I brought back way more than the leather bracelets picked up in the medina.

My friend Eve and I, who also has four children of similar ages to mine, have lived in different cities our whole lives, with paths which would have never crossed had we not been to Tunisia for the Christmas of 1993.

Yet here we are today, nearly three decades later, still great friends for life.

My mum wasn’t rich then, she’s not rich now, but she made saving for holidays when she could, a real priority. Sometimes they weren’t possible. She was a teacher and school holiday prices, though not as wildly hiked as they are today, meant it was always a struggle, but like her I believe all worth it for she gave me exactly what she’d hoped for.

Amazing memories and a desire to see the world!

Before we had children, my husband Jonny and I continued to see more of the world. Egypt, America and India being some favourites. We discovered Lagos in Portugal (a holiday to celebrate my mum’s retirement), where we eventually got married and with a disposable income at that point in our lives, we travelled lots for city mini breaks too.

I realise by comparison my children have travelled very little, and with prices as they are, the opportunities to do so are limited. I’d take them out of school, I feel family holidays are more important, but of course my husband is a teacher so that’s a no can do, putting us in a tricky position when being able to afford to go away. But this year, this summer, travel chaos of the recent news withstanding, we will have a Spanish holiday and I cannot wait!

Raffie was a baby like Posie the last time we went on a plane and is beyond excited about the prospect.

The big children are just champing at the bit as their cousins and friends are also going on the same flight. We, the adults, are almost holding our breath with anticipation, just hoping nothing scuppers it. After Covid and everyone’s finances putting paid to holidays in the sun for the last few years, it has not filled me with the ability to be totally calm about the prospect.

My friend’s flight to Greece with her family this half term was cancelled with the next delayed, eating into her holiday by more than 24 hours.

But I’m keeping everything crossed it goes to plan and the next school holiday I’ll be able to exhale as I finally feel that whoosh of heat when the aeroplane doors open.

I feel so happy for my children to feel it too! Rest and relaxation, you are within my sights and I’m coming for you!

I just hope Tui employ enough ground staff to make it happen!

Ruth Davies has a parenting blog at www.rocknrollerbaby.co.uk