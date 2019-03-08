Meet the musicians unveiling their album 27 years after its recording

A pair of celebrated musicians are set to release an ambitious and groundbreaking project - 27 years after it was initially recorded.

Sarah Rodgers and Geraldine Allen - who live in Holme Hale, near Swaffham - have finally unveiled The Roaring Whirl, a music narrative commissioned for Ms Rodgers to write in the early-90s.

Set in the north Indian Punjab of Rudyard Kipling's novel, 'Kim', the final product featured Ms Allen as clarinettist and brought together a wide range of cultures and musical styles.

It was completed in 1992 and set to be premiered at the Nottingham NOW Festival, but tragedy struck when Ms Allen was involved in a car crash and suffered serious neck injuries.

Her recovery took far longer than expected and The Roaring Whirl's commercial release was put on hold - until now.

"Sarah was commissioned to write this piece of music and part of the process was having a recording made," said Ms Allen.

"What was exciting for me as a western player was the crossover of cultures. It was a learning curve for both of us in the most creative of ways.

"Six months after the recording I had an accident and it became evident I could no longer physically cope with playing the clarinet. Ultimately I couldn't carry on my professional career."

Nearly three decades later, the recording is being made available to a wider audience and will be released on Divine Art Recordings Group's contemporary music label, Métier.

During a special launch at the Royal Society of Musicians next month, the album will be presented and Ms Allen will play an extract from the opening extract, 'India Awakes'.

Having moved to Norfolk 11 years ago and embraced the county's blossoming music scene, the musical maestros are excited for the public to finally hear this intriguing musical showpiece.

"I'm particularly pleased this CD has come out because it is Geraldine playing at the height of her career," added Ms Rodgers. "It's there forever now and that can't be taken away.

"One of the great things about the recording process in those days is that most of it was done in one take. It has a terrific freshness to it and gives you a flavour of a real live performance."

- The Roaring Whirl will be released on September 18 and can be pre-ordered via divineartrecords.com.