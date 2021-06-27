Musician raises £5,000 for mini donkeys in 80-mile Norfolk hike

Published: 12:21 PM June 27, 2021 Updated: 12:44 PM June 27, 2021

Ian Hÿtch arrived at Cromer to be greeted by Donkeys Bo-Peep and Milly. Becky (left) and Lisa (right) are MiniDonks volunteers. Sarah McPherson, (second left) is the founder and MD of the social enterprise. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

A 79-year-old musician has raised £5000 for charity after walking "80 miles in eight days in his 80th year" in support of the Norfolk-based charity MiniDonks.

Donkeys Bo-Peep and Milly were brought down to Cromer’s promenade to meet intrepid walker Ian Hÿtch upon his arrival, as thrilled onlookers made donations directly to the charity, which brings gentle and friendly miniature donkeys to community groups, voluntary organisations, dementia groups or special needs groups.

“Just before we got the word that Ian was arriving, we reached the £5000 target on JustGiving, so Ian has done his walk like a trojan - he’s achieved his aim,” said MiniDonks founder and managing director Sarah McPherson.

Ian Hÿtch was delighted to discover he had met his target of £5000 - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

“I’m feeling absolutely euphoric, because we’ve hit the target. I was walking along and my wife rang me to say we’d reached the £5000 which was so exciting,” said Mr Hÿtch, who lives in Norwich.

He added that his walk from Knettishall Heath in Suffolk, up to Hunstanton via the Peddars Way and along the coast to Cromer had been “beautiful, so beautiful.”

You may also want to watch:

The walk proved even more challenging than Mr Hÿtch had anticipated.

Donkeys Bo-Peep and Milly were brought to Cromer seafront by the charity, where further funds were collected by thrilled onlookers. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

“I hadn’t realised that there was a sort of cumulative tiredness that [had] crept in on Thursday, Friday, and then of course today, it didn’t matter - I knew it was coming to the end.”

Mr Hytch said he had seen the donkeys in action in care homes at Wells-next-the-Sea.

“The look of joy in the eyes of the residents is just something you can’t describe. It’s amazing how much joy they are bringing to these people,” he said.

Donkeys Bo-Peep and Milly were brought to Cromer seafront by the charity, where further funds were collected by thrilled onlookers. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Mr Hÿtch was joined on his walk by his 24-year-old daughters Kitt and Bethan, and for part of the way by his 18-year-old grandson Moss.

His wife, Jan, acted as chauffeur, ferrying the walkers to their start point and taking them home every day.

One of his daughters is studying nutrition at university and had been in charge of Mr Hÿtch's menus to ensure he was “well fed up.”

“We’re going mad now - we’re going to go into Cromer and have some fish and chips,” he said.

To find out more or donate to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/manymilesforminidonks

