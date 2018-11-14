Youngsters show they’ve got talent in musical contest

Luke Maxwell has been crowned winner of Neatherd’s Got Talent.

The pupil at Dereham Neatherd High School was able to wow the judges with his cover of The Wizard and I from the musical Wicked.

He went up against 14 other performers from the school but was chosen by assistant headteachers Dafydd Humphreys and Nick O’Brien as well as head girl, Amber Macey, and head boy, Adam Littleproud to be crowned the winner.

The judges were impressed with Mr Maxwell’s vocal range, control and his theatrical interpretation of the song.

There were also two audience prizes that went to Layla Tarabay for her version of the Muse song ‘Muscle Museum’ on ukulele and to ‘The Cheapskates’ for their version of the Guns N’ Roses classic, ‘Sweet child o’ mine’.

School support officer, Marion Broughton, said: “A massive congratulations to everyone who took to the stage and performed.”