News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Prince, Sting and Bowie – the Norfolk man who worked with the stars

Logo Icon

Peter Steward

Published: 6:00 AM May 25, 2021   
Chris Poole lives in Hethersett, near Norwich.

Chris Poole lives in Hethersett, near Norwich. - Credit: Peter Steward

Prince, Sting, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Bob Geldof, Queen, Cat Stevens, David Bowie and many more – the list reads like a who’s who of the history of rock music.

One Norfolk man has either supported or worked with them all during over 40 years in the music business.

Chris Poole has now settled down to a quieter life away from rock royalty in retirement in Hethersett.

David Bowie. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

David Bowie. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

But Chris has a wealth of memories following a glittering career in music public relations and journalism which had humble beginnings as a reporter on daily and weekly newspapers that included the Eastern Daily Press in Norwich and the North Norfolk News in Cromer.

He went on to have a stellar career as a music journalist on the New Musical Express, Beat International, Record Mirror and Sounds Magazine and then as a music fixer and PR guru for some of the most influential record labels including Decca, Phonogram, A and M and Chrysalis. He also had a spell working for Tony Brainsby Publicity and also ran his own PR partnership with Alan Edwards.

You may also want to watch:

Chris admits that his career had many highs and an equal number of lows but remembers with great affection his time working on a daily basis with household names. He particularly enjoyed working with singer songwriters Sting and Canadian Suzanne Vega and found David Bowie a delight to represent.

Sting performs in concert at the 7th Annual Performance Series of Legends Benefit Concert for The Du

Sting performing in 2014. - Credit: Paul Morigi/Invision/AP

“He was a friendly and gentle soul but also a music perfectionist,” Chris said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  2. 2 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  3. 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  1. 4 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  2. 5 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  3. 6 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  4. 7 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend
  5. 8 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  6. 9 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
  7. 10 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases

Other artists were more difficult. He singles out Prince as a genius who could be sweet and supportive but who could also be difficult and demanding, Chris refers to the American as “the greatest live artist I have seen.”

“I would describe him as capricious but working with him was never dull. Sometimes he would demand the impossible,” Chris said.

Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in No

George Michael on stage performing at Carrow Road in Norwich in 2007. - Credit: James Bass

Chris has toured with the best and travelled all over the world with bands like Spandau Ballet and Wet Wet Wet. He even got to be part of the Band Aid and Live Aid charity phenomena, working alongside Bob Geldof. He embraced changes in music, looking after bands such as The Damned and The Stranglers when punk became popular and also worked on a number of rock galas organised in aid of the Prince’s Trust featuring the likes of Duran Duran and Dire Straits.

Chris was born in Warwickshire but often moved as his father was a police officer. His schools included King Edward VI in Stratford, a school previously attended by William Shakespeare. He developed a love of music at an early age, being fed a diet of the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand.

It was whilst attending Rugby College and also being a cub reporter on the Rugby Advertiser that he helped to organise the Sam Cutler Stage Show, so named after the former tour manager of the Rolling Stones. The show was the same year as the legendary Woodstock Festival in the USA.

Bob Geldof & The Boomtown Rats live at Latitude 2015 - Paul Bayfield

Bob Geldof & The Boomtown Rats live at Latitude 2015. - Credit: Paul Bayfield

“The Rugby festival was the most nerve-racking experience of my life although people still talk about it today,” Chris said.

That festival, held over three days during which it never stopped raining brought him into contact with artists like Pink Floyd, the Who, The Nice, Pentangle, King Crimson, Free, Ralph McTell and Alexis Korner. Above all it made Chris want to establish himself in the music business, something he certainly achieved.

Eventually Chris decided that enough was enough: “I felt I was no longer at the top of my game and so I came back to Norfolk to look after my parents. I was very lucky to be involved with rock music when it was at its peak before it became more fragmented.”

File photo dated 08/09/1976 of Queen as three previously unreleased tracks by the band, including on

Queen in 1976. - Credit: PA

Today Chris considers himself to be retired although he still undertakes some voluntary work supporting the battle for more social housing, working on behalf of Help the Aged and getting together with his son and daughter and three grandchildren.

File picture 127351-2 dated 31.3.67 of singer Cat Stevens, who was persuaded to abandon his musical

Singer Cat Stevens in March 1967. - Credit: PA

Sir Paul McCartney, who has written a new children's book

Sir Paul McCartney. - Credit: Dan Harr/Invision/AP


Hethersett News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus