Can you spot yourself at the Nearly Festival in Oulton Broad this weekend?

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Music lovers basked in the scorching heat this weekend to sing along to hit tracks from Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande and Bob Marley at the Nearly Festival.

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Hundreds of music fans flocked to the family-friendly event at Nicholas Everitt Park, in Oulton Broad on the last weekend of June.

Following last year's success of the Norwich Nearly Festival, the two-day summer event sold out with festival organisers warning tickets would not be sold at the door.

In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson for the festival organisers warned of ticket scammers at the event.

"Please be careful of scammers we have already caught a couple and have just been advised of more," they said.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

The event boasted some of the UK's finest touring tributes to music legends such as Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Madness, Michael Jackson, Oasis and Queen. There were also tributes to Reggae & Ska, Rihanna, Spice Girls, The Specials and UB40,

Friends enjoying the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Taking a selfie at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Keeping out of the heat under an umbrella at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

A selfie with the police at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Keeping out of the heat under an umbrella at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Singing along to the band at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Singing along to the band at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

A dog takes a peek at the what is happening at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Evan Kincaid, 11, jumps the black and yellow moving bar at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Elsie Allard-Watkinson, seven, keeps out of the heat at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.

Sydnee Cooper, six, enjoying the funfair at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad.