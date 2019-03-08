Search

Can you spot yourself at the Nearly Festival in Oulton Broad this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 16:26 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 30 June 2019

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Music lovers basked in the scorching heat this weekend to sing along to hit tracks from Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande and Bob Marley at the Nearly Festival.

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds of music fans flocked to the family-friendly event at Nicholas Everitt Park, in Oulton Broad on the last weekend of June.

Following last year's success of the Norwich Nearly Festival, the two-day summer event sold out with festival organisers warning tickets would not be sold at the door.

In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson for the festival organisers warned of ticket scammers at the event.

"Please be careful of scammers we have already caught a couple and have just been advised of more," they said.

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event boasted some of the UK's finest touring tributes to music legends such as Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Madness, Michael Jackson, Oasis and Queen. There were also tributes to Reggae & Ska, Rihanna, Spice Girls, The Specials and UB40,

Friends enjoying the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFriends enjoying the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Taking a selfie at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTaking a selfie at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keeping out of the heat under an umbrella at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKeeping out of the heat under an umbrella at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A selfie with the police at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA selfie with the police at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keeping out of the heat under an umbrella at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKeeping out of the heat under an umbrella at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Singing along to the band at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSinging along to the band at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Singing along to the band at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSinging along to the band at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A dog takes a peek at the what is happening at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA dog takes a peek at the what is happening at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Evan Kincaid, 11, jumps the black and yellow moving bar at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEvan Kincaid, 11, jumps the black and yellow moving bar at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elsie Allard-Watkinson, seven, keeps out of the heat at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYElsie Allard-Watkinson, seven, keeps out of the heat at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sydnee Cooper, six, enjoying the funfair at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSydnee Cooper, six, enjoying the funfair at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying one of the fairground rides at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying one of the fairground rides at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

