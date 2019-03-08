Music returns to bandstand in the park

King's Lynn festival chorus carol singing in The Walks bandstand. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2009

Every Sunday throughout the summer, live music will be performed on a town's bandstand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bandstand in the 1950s Picture: Archant The bandstand in the 1950s Picture: Archant

Performances will take places in The Walks, King's Lynn, from 2 - 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk council cabinet member for culture, said: "Bandstands have historically been a focal point in public parks. It's great that, once again, we're able to revive this tradition and I hope people come along to enjoy these free of charge concerts.

"The park will be looking at its best during the summer months, with colourful flower displays and shaded walks, so concert goers can enjoy a stroll before or after the performance."

The Walks is a Green Flag Award winner. During the school summer holidays, refreshments will be available from the café in the park, situated next to the children's play area.

Performances this month include John Barker, trumpet player, June 9 and Claire Scollay, singer, on June 16.