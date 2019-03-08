Music festival to have Norfolk Day theme

This year, the Southborough World Music Festival has changed its name to the Norfolk World Music Festival. Picture: Gideon Graylyons Archant

A popular world music festival which this year coincides with Norfolk Day is promising to bring music fans its most diverse and electic line up yet.

Formerly known as the Southburgh World Music Festival as it returns for its 11th reincarnation and falls on the same date as Norfolk Day, the annual event has changed its name to the Norfolk World Music Festival.

Taking place over the weekend of July 26-28 in Southburgh near Hingham, festival organisers are promising to bring music fans a diverse mix of music, artists and food from around the world.

Kicking off on the Friday night with an open mic session, the festival will truly get going on the Saturday when across two stages there will be performances from Cuban band Son Yambu, Harare fronted by marimbist player Kuda Matimab and The Foreign Locals playing a mix of gypsy punk, reggae and ska.

There will also be a range of workshops covering everything from salsa dancing to native American drumming styles and food stalls serving international cuisines from around the world.

Anna Mudeka, one of the festival organisers said: "Our aim is to bring a slice of the world to the heart of Norfolk.

"It's a wonderful space where people of all ages and nationalities can come and share experiences through music, theatre, food and crafts.

"It is an ideal setting for children to run around in, and to make new friends, while parents chill out or take part in the activities available, and maybe even discover their inner child again" she said.

Weekend camping tickets for the Norfolk Music Festival are £50, day tickets are £25 for adults, £12 for children aged 6-12 and free for under sixes.

For more details on timings, the lineup or to purchase tickets visit: https://norfolkworldmuscifestival.co.uk.

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27, to get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

The Norfolk Day shop which sells a range of merchandise including bunting and Norfolk Day flags, the shop can be found via: www.norfolkday.co.uk.