New music festival Crescendo to come to town

PUBLISHED: 16:54 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 18 September 2019

Vetta Wise conducting Pakefield Singers. Picture: Graham Betts

A new event will take to the shores of Lowestoft for a "wonderful weekend of music".

Crescendo, which will take place in Pakefield on September 27 to the 29th, will have a variety of events ranging from notable composers to skilled narrators and riveting performances.

The festival idea came together following a regular wine and music event at Ferini Gallery, in Pakefield where local artists are celebrated.

Michaela Hobbs, who regularly hosts events at the gallery, hoped to extend the invitation to the rest of the community and showcase skilled local artists over a whole weekend. From that, Crescendo was born.

Following a successful First Light Festival, Crescendo's event organiser Hazel Johnson encouraged people explore other events in the town.

"I named it crescendo because that is exactly what I hope to do," she added, "we are saying, 'come on, there is more in the area.'"

Over the course of three days, the event will have appearances from acts such as local personality, Zeb Soanes, BBC broadcaster and writer.

As well as Mr Soanes, acts such as Vetta Wise, the Pakefield Singers and composer Fraser Wilson will take to the stage.

Mr Wilson, who is originally from Lowestoft said: "The composer, the performer and the audience or listener all have an equal part in the creative process.

"It's given me the opportunity to come home, to give back to my local community - I'm helping to prepare the Pakefield Singers to perform three of my compositions."

To open the festival on September 27, the Ferini Gallery will host a wine tasting event.

Michaela Hobbs said: "We're thrilled to add strikingly beautiful music and delicious pastries to the mix as we sip wines selected by Sonia Boggis of Blyth Valley Wines to create a memorable evening," she said.

For more information about the event, visit the website www.promotingpakefield.co.uk, to book tickets visit Ferini Art Gallery on All Saints Road, in Pakefield or Take Note Music on Grove Road, Lowestoft. Alternatively, contact the businesses on 01502 5622 22 or 01502 217505.

