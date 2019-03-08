Search

Norfolk festival returns with most acts in its history

PUBLISHED: 11:23 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 25 July 2019

Gareth Calway and Anto Morra performing at Folk in the Town festival in Kings Lynn

Gareth Calway and Anto Morra performing at Folk in the Town festival in Kings Lynn

Gareth Calway

A free Norfolk music festival is set to return with more acts than ever.

Folk in the Town will be held in King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place for its fourth year, with seven acts playing each day on Saturday 27 July and Sunday 28 July between 11.30am and 6pm.

Organiser Adrian Tebbutt said: "It's really exciting this year - we have widened our net to pull in some new talent from further afield - including young band Gentlemen of Few. We also ran two showcase events to give local artists an opportunity to win a slot opening the event on either day."

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council cabinet member for business development, said: "Folk in the Town has always been one of our popular events. It's free and people can drop in to see their favourite act or come and stay for the day or both days."

