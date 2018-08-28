Mush, mush! City fan races with huskies through the Highlands

Musher Ian Sinclair from Milton Keynes with his husky dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge ahead of the The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's 36th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally being held this upcoming weekend on forest trails around Loch Morlich Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City fan Ian Sinclair has been showing his pride for the Canaries as he trains with Siberian huskies in the Highlands this weekend.

Mr Sinclair, from Milton Keynes, was training ahead of the UK’s biggest sled dog rally this weekend.

The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain’s Aviemore Sled Dog Rally is being held on Saturday and Sunday in the Scottish Highlands, with mushers gathering from across the UK.

The race has been held annually since 1984 and is run on forest trails around Loch Morlich, near the Cairngorm mountains.

It is hoped one day there will be fresh snow for the racers to use sleds instead of a tricycle with no seat.

More than 1,000 dogs and 250 mushers are set to take part from the ages of eight to more than 60 years old.

As well as Siberian huskies, race dogs include Alaskan malamutes, Samoyeds and Canadian eskimo dogs.