Museum to showcase medieval treasures online after £86,000 windfall

PUBLISHED: 16:09 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 17 December 2019

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Medieval objects will be on show for people around the world thanks to a digital push by a popular museum.

The Baptist alabaster plaque which will be part of the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery digital project. Picture: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery will be including images and information about its many historically-significant items from the medieval period on its website from spring next year after receiving £86,000 from the Arts Council England.

The walrus ivory bobbin which will be part of the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery digital project. Picture: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

The project is part of the city centre attraction's £13m keep project to make the Norman castle more accessible.

The Helmingham breviary which will be part of the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery digital project. Picture: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

John Ward, chair of the Norfolk Joint Museums Committee, said: "We are very grateful for this significant investment. We are committed to increasing access to our collections and this award will enable us to bring together new research and digital innovation to ensure many different audiences can engage with our outstanding medieval objects. We look forward to opening up new dialogues through this project and sharing our medieval collections more widely."

The Fastolf sword which will be part of the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery digital project. Picture: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Below are eight objects which will feature in the digital collection:

The Commonplace book which will be part of the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery digital project. Picture: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Baptist alabaster plaque: This religious artefact is a painted gilt plaque depicting the head of John the Baptist. St Thomas Becket stands on the right.

The parrot-beak jug which will be part of the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery digital project. Picture: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Walrus ivory bobbin: This mystery 12th century object was found below the Norwich Castle Norman floor. Experts believe it was a bobbin used to wind up thread or yarn up during needlework.

The glass roundel which will be part of the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery digital project. Picture: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

The Helmingham Breviary: This Roman Catholic manuscript contains prayers and passages. It was probably used in St Leonard's Priory on Mousehold Heath, Norwich.

The Fastolf Sword: It is believed this sword was associated with the famous knight of Caister-on-Sea, Sir John Fastolf, who died in 1459.

Commonplace Book: This bound book was most likely written around 1560 and contained pages on astronomy, geography and history.

Parrot-beak jug: Made around the 13th 14th century in France, this ornament was found in the village of Welborne.

Statue of St Anthony: The stone statue of the patron saint of animals and guardian against illnesses dates back to the 15th/16th century.

Glass roundel: This decoration is only one of four in existence and was most likely made by the Strangers in the early 16th century.

