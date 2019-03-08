Family of murdered dog walker criticise 'unfathomable' mistakes in killer's mental health treatment

Peter Wrighton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

The granddaughter of a Norfolk man murdered by a mental health patient has said she felt she was "in a horror film" because of "unfathomable" mistakes made by the mental health trust.

Alexander Palmer, who stabbed 83-year-old Peter Wrighton to death in East Harling. Picture: Norfolk Police/Archant Alexander Palmer, who stabbed 83-year-old Peter Wrighton to death in East Harling. Picture: Norfolk Police/Archant

Peter Wrighton, 83, was murdered by former soldier Alexander Palmer in August 2017 with injuries so severe police initially thought it was an attack by a wild animal.

Mr Wrighton had been walking his dog in a wood near East Harling when the then 24-year-old approached him from behind and stabbed him around 45 times.

Peter Wrighton's family give a statement outside Nottingham Crown Court on February 28 after a jury convicted Alexander Palmer of murdering Mr Wrighton. Peter Wrighton's family give a statement outside Nottingham Crown Court on February 28 after a jury convicted Alexander Palmer of murdering Mr Wrighton.

Palmer, who had been in the care of the Norfolk and Suffolk Mental Health trust (NSFT), had admitted to health care professionals he wanted to kill a stranger.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Wrighton's granddaughter Meg Todd said the trust made "unfathomable" mistakes in Mr Palmer's care.

Aerial photo of the scene at East Harling where Peter Wrighton was killed. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Aerial photo of the scene at East Harling where Peter Wrighton was killed. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The 22-year-old said: "It felt like I was in a horror film because of the increasingly horrendous details that were told by us.

"There were lots of small things that built up to be a massive failing. It was a let down for my family and all families involved. It was a snowball effect. It makes me wonder about the people who fall through the cracks."

She said the big issue for the family was that Palmer was discharged without the involvement of the leading doctor.

Ms Todd added: "The big thing that shocked my mum and I was the large amount of people involved in the case which meant disjointed treatment.

"It has had a massive impact on my whole family. There is a gap left."

Ms Todd went to a review meeting with the NSFT which left her with "mixed feelings."

She was not made aware that the NSFT had been placed in special measures and called for more honesty and transparency.

The BBC sent a Freedom of Information request to the NSFT and it said there were "weaknesses" in Mr Palmer's care.

NSFT said they do not discusses patients publicly but will be making contact with the family to arrange a meeting.

Palmer is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years.