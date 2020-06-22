Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson Archant 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with serious head injuries in woodland on the edge of Norwich.

Police were called to Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road, at around 5,15am on Monday morning, where they found a man with serious head injuries, who later died at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder.

The area has been cordoned for the majority of the day, with officers closing St Martins Road between Aylsham Road and Drayton Road, and Drayton Road between St Martins Road and Lime Kiln Mews while the investigation continues.

Police have moved to reassure the public that the incident is not connected to the death of Gemma Cowley, who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former mental hospital in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday.

Detective chief inspector Phil Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team said: “Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this man’s death, and while we are in the early stages of this investigation, we do know the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Clapham Woods in the early hours of this morning.

“It is understandable that the local community will be shocked by this incident, especially as it has happened within a few days of the murder of a woman in Thorpe St Andrew.

“I would like to reassure the community that these incidents are not connected and in both cases the suspect and victims were known to each other.

“Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in both areas over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them or contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.”

