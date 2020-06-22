Search

Advanced search

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:55 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 22 June 2020

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Archant 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with serious head injuries in woodland on the edge of Norwich.

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Police were called to Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road, at around 5,15am on Monday morning, where they found a man with serious head injuries, who later died at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder.

The area has been cordoned for the majority of the day, with officers closing St Martins Road between Aylsham Road and Drayton Road, and Drayton Road between St Martins Road and Lime Kiln Mews while the investigation continues.

Police have moved to reassure the public that the incident is not connected to the death of Gemma Cowley, who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former mental hospital in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday.

Detective chief inspector Phil Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team said: “Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this man’s death, and while we are in the early stages of this investigation, we do know the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

You may also want to watch:

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Clapham Woods in the early hours of this morning.

“It is understandable that the local community will be shocked by this incident, especially as it has happened within a few days of the murder of a woman in Thorpe St Andrew.

“I would like to reassure the community that these incidents are not connected and in both cases the suspect and victims were known to each other.

“Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in both areas over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them or contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Animal charity warns of spike in demand as funds dry up

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Poppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24