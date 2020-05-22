Beautiful mural dedicated to NHS unveiled in village

A mural created to remember the ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic has been unveiled outside a doctors surgery.

Charlotte Chapman and the team at Elmham Surgery infront of the new mural. Picture: Carol Dunne-Bathurst Charlotte Chapman and the team at Elmham Surgery infront of the new mural. Picture: Carol Dunne-Bathurst

The art mural, located on the wall of the Elmham Surgery car park, was created by 17-year-old Charlotte Chapman, who is studying art and design at Norwich City Collage.

Miss Chapman, who lives in Elmham, was approached by finance manager and deputy practice manager, Carol Dunne-Bathurst.

The budding artist said: “I decided to paint a rainbow as it’s the symbol of togetherness during Covid-19 and I added some sunflowers as they’re a happy flower that brings joy.”

The mural was painted in 13 hours over two days and Mrs Dunne-Bathurst said: “When it was being painted people were out walking their dogs and cars were slowing down just to see what was going on. It really brought the town to life. It has come out better than I expected. It looks beautiful.”