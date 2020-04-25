64-year-old woman set to tap dance every day for a week

A woman from north Norfolk is set to tap dance every day for a week as part of a national charity challenge.

Sue York, a retired teacher from Mundesley, will be dancing for 26 minutes each day for a week to raise money for the counties sight loss charity, Vision Norfolk.

Mrs York chose to raise money for the charity after her husband, Martin, was born with glaucoma and has lived with sight loss all his life.

She said: “I’m not a runner, I have never been a runner.

“But I do love to tap dance, and during the lockdown I have been enjoying online tap dance sessions with Marlene’s School of Dance in Cromer.

“Since we moved to Norfolk, the help and support from Vision Norfolk has been amazingly helpful, so this seemed like a good opportunity to support the charity back.”

The couple moved from Bedfordshire to Mundesley after Mrs York retired from teaching.

Anyone wanting to support Mrs York’s fundraising efforts can donate by visiting her JustGiving page at https://tinylink.net/jKste