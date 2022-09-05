Do you agree this is the best beach in north Norfolk?

Mundesley Beach has been named the winner of the Battle of the Beaches 2022 - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk beach has been named the best in the district after a public competition came down to a handful of votes.

Mundesley is the first winner of the Battle of the Beaches 2022 following an online competition run by North Norfolk District Council.

After weeks of whittling down the nominees, Mundesley pipped West Runton to the top spot with 1,003 votes to 997.

#BattleOfTheBeaches22: And now to crown our victorious beach, and our first ever winner!



With 1003 votes to West Runton's 997 across Facebook and Twitter...



Congratulations to Mundesley which has won Battle of the Beaches 2022 👑 pic.twitter.com/FZh7PzOyqd — North Norfolk District Council (@NorthNorfolkDC) September 5, 2022

North Norfolk District Council has confirmed it will present representatives of Mundesley Beach with their trophy soon.

In a tweet, the council said: "Thank you to everyone who voted for our incredible beaches and the local communities who have championed them.

"We love all our beautiful beaches and we're truly lucky here in north Norfolk."

Mundesley has Blue Flag status and boasts a clean, sandy beach.

It is backed by a raised promenade lined with colourful wooden beach huts.