Do you agree this is the best beach in north Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:23 PM September 5, 2022
Mundesley beach. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mundesley Beach has been named the winner of the Battle of the Beaches 2022 - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk beach has been named the best in the district after a public competition came down to a handful of votes.

Mundesley is the first winner of the Battle of the Beaches 2022 following an online competition run by North Norfolk District Council.

After weeks of whittling down the nominees, Mundesley pipped West Runton to the top spot with 1,003 votes to 997.

North Norfolk District Council has confirmed it will present representatives of Mundesley Beach with their trophy soon.

In a tweet, the council said: "Thank you to everyone who voted for our incredible beaches and the local communities who have championed them.

"We love all our beautiful beaches and we're truly lucky here in north Norfolk."

Mundesley has Blue Flag status and boasts a clean, sandy beach.

It is backed by a raised promenade lined with colourful wooden beach huts.

