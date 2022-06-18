News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat rescues teenager who drifted out to sea on paddleboard

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:08 PM June 18, 2022
Mundesley's volunteer inshore lifeboat was launched after a teenager drifted out to sea on a paddleboard off Bacton

Lifeboat teams were pressed into action after a teenager drifted more than half a mile out to sea on a paddleboard.

Mundesley's volunteer inshore lifeboat and a second vessel from RNLI Happisburgh were launched on Friday (June 17) evening following reports of a teenager drifting out to sea on a paddleboard off Bacton. 

While the initial report said he was around half a mile out, the teen was even further away from the shore by the time rescue teams located him. 

By the time Mundesley's lifeboat arrived, the youngster had been joined by a member of the public who had paddled out to reassure him of his safety. 

Both individuals were brought on board and returned safely to the beach. Happisburgh lifeboat then retrieved the returned the two paddleboards. 

Mundesley lifeboat was then asked to assist a further pair of paddleboarders back to shore but, by the time the boat had relaunched, they had made their own way back to dry land.

