Independent lifeboat service launches recruitment drive

Published: 12:10 PM February 16, 2021

An independent group that saves lives at sea has launched an recruitment drive.

Mundesley Lifeboat is looking for volunteers to help do everything from crew the rescue boat to fundraise.

Brian Shaw, chairman, said: "The lifeboat is currently recruiting for volunteers in a number of areas, including crew, charity shop helpers, the friends fundraising committee and on the board of trustees.

"Crew are required to live or work in and around the Mundesley area and will undergo a medical and DBS check."

The Mundesley Lifeboat at sea. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Lifeboat

The Lifeboat, which is independent of the RNLI, was founded in 1972 after a drowning and near drowning of a husband and wife whilst sailing half a mile off the beach at Mundesley.

For more information or to apply, email Helen Heywood at operations@mundesleylifeboat.co.uk

Anyone interested in becoming a trustee - who need not live in Mundesley - can email chairman@mundesleylifeboat.co.uk or call 07875 183946 for more.

To learn more about helping run fundraising events or the service's charity shop as part of the Friends of Mundesley Lifeboat team, email at enquiries@mundesleylifeboat.co.uk