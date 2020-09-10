First tee pathway named ‘Molly’s Way’ in honour of avid golfer
PUBLISHED: 16:59 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 10 September 2020
Archant
An avid golfer has been remembered at her home club with a new path taking players to the first tee.
Molly Johns played at Mundesley Golf Club for more than 50 years, from 1967 until just a few months before her death in June 2019 aged 90.
You may also want to watch:
A former club ladies captain, she was still winning competitions in her mid-80s, and was also well-known across the county spending 26 years running the Norfolk Ladies Golf Captains Society, where she was also president.
Now, a newly resurfaced pathway, paid for by a gift left to the club in Mrs Johns’ will, which leads from the clubhouse car park to the first tee has been named as Molly’s Way in her honour.
At the new pathway’s opening ceremony, ladies’ captain Jenny Smith described Mrs Johns as an “amazing lady” who was bubbly company and inspired younger golfers, winning countless competitions at club and county level, and who loved telling a story.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.