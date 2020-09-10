First tee pathway named ‘Molly’s Way’ in honour of avid golfer

Molly enjoying watching a game from her buggy. Picture: David Craske Archant

An avid golfer has been remembered at her home club with a new path taking players to the first tee.

The opening of Molly’s Way at Mundesley Golf Club (left-to-right: men’s captain Pat Kerrison, Molly’s son Peter Johns, president Mike Foster, ladies captain Jenny Smith. Picture: Richard Batson The opening of Molly’s Way at Mundesley Golf Club (left-to-right: men’s captain Pat Kerrison, Molly’s son Peter Johns, president Mike Foster, ladies captain Jenny Smith. Picture: Richard Batson

Molly Johns played at Mundesley Golf Club for more than 50 years, from 1967 until just a few months before her death in June 2019 aged 90.

A former club ladies captain, she was still winning competitions in her mid-80s, and was also well-known across the county spending 26 years running the Norfolk Ladies Golf Captains Society, where she was also president.

Now, a newly resurfaced pathway, paid for by a gift left to the club in Mrs Johns’ will, which leads from the clubhouse car park to the first tee has been named as Molly’s Way in her honour.

Molly (second from left) in action on Captain’s Day in 2008. Picture: David Craske Molly (second from left) in action on Captain’s Day in 2008. Picture: David Craske

At the new pathway’s opening ceremony, ladies’ captain Jenny Smith described Mrs Johns as an “amazing lady” who was bubbly company and inspired younger golfers, winning countless competitions at club and county level, and who loved telling a story.