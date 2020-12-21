Popular north Norfolk Boxing Day dip cancelled

Published: 9:14 AM December 21, 2020

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip in 2018. The popular event has been called off for 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions. - Credit: WENDY COPPING

The traditional Boxing Day dip at Mundesley has been cancelled for 2020 due to restrictions around the pandemic.

The event typically draws hundreds of people to the north Norfolk coast, keen to blow off the Christmas cobwebs and take a 'fresh' approach to the new year.

But organisers have decided it would be impossible to hold the dip this year due to the rules around social distancing, and government advice discouraging crowds.

Helen Heywood, operations administrator for Mundesley Lifeboat Station, which runs the dip, said: "Due to Covid regulations and for safety reasons, the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip will not be taking place this year."

It follows cancellations of similar events around Norfolk, including the usual Boxing Day dip in Cromer.

Announcing the cancellation of the Cromer event, Clive Hedges, chairman of organisers the North Norfolk Beach Runners, said: “It is with regret that after careful consideration the North Norfolk Beach Runners have to announce that the 2020 Boxing Day Dip has been cancelled; this will be the first time in over 30 years that the event will not be held."



