Eastern Daily Press > News

'Should be proud': Mum praises young boys who stepped in to help her

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:29 AM June 16, 2022
Rebecca Bullock praised the kindness of two children who helped her and daughter Rebel

Rebecca Bullock praised the kindness of two children who helped her and daughter Rebel - Credit: Rebecca Bullock

A mum-of-one has praised two children who stepped in to help her and her five-month-old baby after a swimming session - adding youngsters often get a bad reputation.

Rebecca Bullock, 37, who is from Bury St Edmunds, had been swimming with her baby, Rebel Sayer, at Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld in Thetford on Sunday, June 12, when she found herself with her hands full and in desperate need of a changing room to get her baby dry.

She said: "I had a cold baby, a towel, and a bag while trying to navigate a wet floor.

"My shoes had just fallen out of my bag and Rebel had just started to cry so I was getting a bit exasperated."

Rebecca Bullock, with daughter Rebel

Rebecca Bullock, with daughter Rebel - Credit: Rebecca Bullock

Recognising Ms Bullock's situation, two boys, aged between 10 and 12-years-old, offered their own changing rooms.

"They could hear my baby was getting upset and I loved that they took the initiative to think of us," she added.

"If I was their mum, I'd love to know about it. They should be very proud."

Thetford News

