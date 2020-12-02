Mum launches Christmas gift appeal for care home residents

Published: 9:38 AM December 2, 2020

Melanie Share has launched an appeal to get gifts to residents in care homes. - Credit: MELANIE SHARE

A mum from mid Norfolk has launched an appeal to help bring smiles to care home residents this Christmas.

Melanie Share, of Beetley, near Dereham, is collecting items which can used as presents and delivered this festive period.

She said: “So many people have not had visits or done things with their loved ones this year.

“There are also many people living in care homes who do not have family able to come and see them.

“So, I thought how nice it would be for these people to receive a present from Santa this year.”

Miss Share needs donations of toiletries, manicure sets, socks and gloves, and any other type of small and suitable gift.

The mum-of-one is also being supported by clients from Mid Norfolk Mencap, where she works, to help wrap the gifts so they can be delivered to local care homes in time for Christmas.

If you are able to donate any gifts, please ring Miss Share on 07961 099930.