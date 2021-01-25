News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘I cried so much’ - Mum-of-four on impact of whole family having Covid

Author Picture Icon

Karen Bethell

Published: 11:51 AM January 25, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM January 25, 2021
Sheringham family test positive for coronavirus

Claire Gill with her children (from left): Ebony, 10, Lisa, Henry, 7, and Lottie, 3, all of whom tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: Karen Bethell

A mum-of-four whose whole family tested positive for coronavirus has spoken out about the lasting impact of the disease, and the toll it takes on sufferers’ mental health. 

When Claire Gill, from Sheringham, woke up with aching joints on New Year’s Eve, she thought nothing of it, took some paracetamol and made plans to celebrate the end of 2020 with a Chinese takeaway. 

However, after husband Mike, who works at Morrison’s supermarket, Cromer, also developed symptoms, she decided to order coronavirus home test kits.

“While we were waiting for the results, Mike got worse,” Mrs Gill said. “He was literally bed-ridden, he was sleeping constantly, not eating and every time he moved, he was just exhausted.” 

Three days after posting their testing pack off, the couple received the results. 

You may also want to watch:

“We were both positive, I felt physically sick,” Mrs Gill said. “We were wearing the appropriate PPE and, apart from going to work and shopping, we hadn’t been out, how could this happen?”  

When their children, whose ages range from three to 15, all tested positive too, she was "devastated". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
  2. 2 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
  3. 3 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
  1. 4 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
  2. 5 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel  
  3. 6 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
  4. 7 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
  5. 8 Up and coming Norwich musician reaches number 13 in UK charts
  6. 9 Norwich Debenhams looks doomed as Boohoo to buy brand
  7. 10 9 of Norfolk's most famous blue plaques

“My heart sank – I am supposed to be protecting my children and I felt I couldn’t even do that,” she said. 

With Mike in bed and Mrs Gill and the children cooped up in the house all day, the strain began to show. 

“I cried so much worrying about Mike, worrying about what would happen if the children were as ill as he was,” she explained.

“I was petrified of going shopping after our isolation ended and Mike going back to work – the only thing I wanted to be able to do was to take the children for a walk in the woods again.” 

Mrs Gill was also worried about her parents, with whom she shares a support bubble, especially her mother, who has scarring on her lungs from a previous illness. 

But, luckily, they tested negative, Mike is slowly recovering and, apart from mild, flu-like symptoms, the children were fine.

She added: “I just want to make everyone aware that no one is safe anymore – not for one minute did I think we would get coronavirus, but it just shows it can happen, even if you are careful.”

Coronavirus
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus