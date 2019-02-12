Search

Couple and their pets flee bungalow blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:28 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 13 February 2019

Crews from Swaffham, Dereham. Watton, Earlham and Massingham were called to Chantry Lane shortly after 6.30pm. Photo: Google

Crews from Swaffham, Dereham. Watton, Earlham and Massingham were called to Chantry Lane shortly after 6.30pm. Photo: Google

Archant

Firefighters said a smoke detector had stopped a blaze in a bungalow in Necton having more serious consequences.

Crews from Swaffham, Dereham. Watton, Earlham and Massingham were called to the fire in Chantry Lane at shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 12.

The couple in the home were alerted to the fire in their loft by a smoke detector and were able to get out of the home, along with their pets.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose jets to tackle the flames.

The incident was declared over at 7.46pm.

Necton is a village located between Swaffham and East Dereham.

• Did you see what happened? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

