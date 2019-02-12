Updated
Couple and their pets flee bungalow blaze
PUBLISHED: 07:28 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 13 February 2019
Archant
Firefighters said a smoke detector had stopped a blaze in a bungalow in Necton having more serious consequences.
Crews from Swaffham, Dereham. Watton, Earlham and Massingham were called to the fire in Chantry Lane at shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 12.
The couple in the home were alerted to the fire in their loft by a smoke detector and were able to get out of the home, along with their pets.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose jets to tackle the flames.
The incident was declared over at 7.46pm.
Necton is a village located between Swaffham and East Dereham.
• Did you see what happened? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk