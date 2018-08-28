Road blocked following mutli-vehicle crash

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A major A-road is currently blocked following a collision between several vehicle.

Police were called shortly after 8.10am to reports of a road traffic collision between several vehicles in Beccles.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after to the eastbound side of the A146 near the Morrison’s roundabout.

According to Suffolk Constabulary they are not aware of any serious injuries to motorists at this point but an East of England Ambulance has also been called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “There are three or four cars involved but we are unsure of numbers at this time.”

The road remains partially blocked and is causing slow traffic along the A146.

According to the AA map, vehicles are moving slowly between the A145 George Westwood Way and Lowestoft Road.

Police are helping traffic to pass the scene when it is safe to do so.