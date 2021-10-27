£6 million support to help Norfolk's domestic abuse victims

Published: 4:41 AM October 27, 2021

A £6 million investment to improve the support given to victims of domestic abuse has been launched in Norfolk.

The service, which is led by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN), will bring together specialist support teams to work with victims and their children across the county.

It is set to be the first system of its kind in Norfolk to offer a fully integrated service which makes intensive one-to-one support, a multi-agency response and help towards practical solutions available.

Known as NIDAS - Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service - the system will see a consortium of specialist support services working together to ensure people living across the county have access to a full range of help and guidance regardless of where they live.

The OPCCN has joined forces with Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council and South Norfolk and Broadland Councils to fund NIDAS, with around £6.6 million in total set to be invested in the service over the next five years.

Delivery of services will come from specialist organisations with experience of working in Norfolk, including Leeway, Orwell Housing, The Daisy Project, The Pandora Project and Safe Partnerships.

NIDAS was created with the help of people with direct experience of living with domestic abuse, as well as professionals who work with existing services in the county.

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Domestic abuse is a crime usually happening behind closed doors, but its effects radiate throughout someone’s life, causing devastating damage.

“We must support victims, whatever their age and wherever they live in the county."

Andrew Proctor, Norfolk County Council leader, said: “The county council has helped to fund this new service which will provide much-needed support to victim-survivors of domestic abuse and I am so pleased that NIDAS will build on the achievements we have already made through our Domestic Abuse Champions programme, in particular.

“Effective partnership working is key to our successful delivery of advice and support in relation to domestic abuse and such a service will ensure that across Norfolk, victim-survivors and their children are able to access the help they need.”