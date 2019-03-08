Search

Advanced search

'Open hostility' to vicar over stile on public footpath

PUBLISHED: 09:15 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 30 August 2019

A vicar in Mulbarton has defended the erection of a fence and stile on a public footpath behind the church. Photo: Submitted

A vicar in Mulbarton has defended the erection of a fence and stile on a public footpath behind the church. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A vicar has defended the decision to erect a wooden stile on a footpath behind a church, despite concerns it will make it harder for some to use the route.

A vicar in Mulbarton has defended the erection of a fence and stile on a public footpath behind the church. Photo: SubmittedA vicar in Mulbarton has defended the erection of a fence and stile on a public footpath behind the church. Photo: Submitted

The Rev Adrian Miller, of Mulbarton Parish Church, responded to criticism after a photo of the new stile was shared on Facebook, prompting frustration among some parishioners.

The fence is on a public footpath which runs behind the church, and is part of a longer route around the village.

Roger Dyndal, who has lived in Mulbarton for six years, said the new stile was impractical for many who used the footpath and was likely to cause difficulty for less mobile users.

He said: "If a gate had been used it wouldn't be a problem but the size and nature of the stile makes the footpath inaccessible to many.

Picture of Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham James ordaining 6 people to the Deaconate at Norwich Cathedral. New deacon Adrian Miller. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Shaun Lowthorpe For: EDP News EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434Picture of Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham James ordaining 6 people to the Deaconate at Norwich Cathedral. New deacon Adrian Miller. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Shaun Lowthorpe For: EDP News EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

You may also want to watch:

"The footpath is heavily used by villagers and others. I've spoken to a lot of people in the village and have yet to meet anyone who supports the erection of the stile."

But Mr Miller said the stile was not a new addition and although it had been removed six years ago due to wood rot, there had been a fence in place for hundreds of years.

He said: "It took a lot of time and money to replace the stile and we did so to ensure the church yard is a safe place for everyone to use and to visit loved ones. The footpath is only for pedestrian use so it needs to be protected from wheeled vehicles."

Mulbarton church edp 15.12.01Mulbarton church edp 15.12.01

The vicar added that due to requirements laid out by church governing bodies, the original fence and stile needed to be replaced like for like, and that to change the design would have been an expensive and time-consuming process.

But Mr Dyndal said he would take the issue further and had reported his concerns to highways.

He added that he hoped the church would reconsider its decision in light of the "open hostility" expressed towards it.

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Could West Ham’s £45m striker come back to haunt Norwich City in the Premier League?

French striker Sebastien Haller joined West Ham from Frankfurt this summer for £45million Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The latest twist in the Pedro’s revamp saga to unfold next week

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie in the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists