Five-year-old twins secret letter to Easter Bunny found by well connected postmaster

A pair of five-year-old twins are in store for a surprise after a letter they sent to the Easter Bunny ended up in the hands of a very well connected post man.

Mulbarton twins Adam and Emily Bidwell, five, have just learned to write and their mother, Sarah Woodwell, said this has resulted in a deluge of illustrated letters.

Scrolling on the Mulbarton community Facebook page on Friday morning, the mother of two saw something which made her pause.

Lorraine Burrell, the manager at Mulbarton post office on Birchfield Lane, had shared a photo of a colourful decorated letter addressed to the Easter Bunny - in Adam's handwriting.

Mrs Burrell said the letter had been spotted in the sorting room by the local post man, so she had kept it safe in order to organise a reply from the Easter Bunny.

The twins' mother said she was surprised as she had not seen the five-year-olds working on the correspondence, but it was not the first time the young wordsmiths had gone rogue with envelopes and stamps.

She said: "Adam knows where the envelopes and stamps are kept so he must have written the letter and posted it on the school run. He's sent all sorts in the post lately. Last month he found the prepaid envelopes sent in marketing mail by Barclays and wrote to the bank requesting a puppy. He doesn't know our address so we didn't hear back."

But this time the five-year-old was in luck.

Mrs Burrell, who is a grandmother to three, said she is organising a response for the twins from the Easter Bunny, which will be hand delivered by the local post man.

Mrs Woodwell said she was thrilled by the response from Mulbarton post office.

She said: "He'll be over the moon. It's such a lovely thing to do and it could only happen in a little village like this where everyone knows each other. I can't believe the kindness of Lorraine in making sure the letter was saved, we're so grateful."