Search

Advanced search

‘It was magical’ - Lights go up across village to bring community together

PUBLISHED: 16:27 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 09 November 2020

A light switch-on was organised in Mulbarton to spread cheer in the community, pictured is organiser Caroline Leach with twin daughters Lilly and Daisy and one of the households that took part. Picture: Caroline Leach

A light switch-on was organised in Mulbarton to spread cheer in the community, pictured is organiser Caroline Leach with twin daughters Lilly and Daisy and one of the households that took part. Picture: Caroline Leach

Archant

It may be more than six weeks until Christmas, but one Norfolk village has already switched its lights on to cheer up the community.

The light switch-on in Mulbarton Picture: ContributedThe light switch-on in Mulbarton Picture: Contributed

Caroline Leach and her friends in Mulbarton came together to discuss how to lift spirits in the village, with people struggling both personally and financially due to coronavirus.

They came up with the idea of getting as many people as possible to put their outside lights up early and turn them on at the same time.

Mrs Leach then posted in the Mulbarton Community Noticeboard - UK Facebook group, which has 3,700 members, and proposed 6.30pm on Sunday, November 8 for the switch-on.

The post had a great response, with hundreds of people saying what a lovely idea it was and pledging to get involved.

Organiser Caroline Leach with twin daughters Lilly and Daisy (L-R) Picture: Caroline LeachOrganiser Caroline Leach with twin daughters Lilly and Daisy (L-R) Picture: Caroline Leach

Mrs Leach, who has eight-year-old twin daughters called Lilly and Daisy, said: “The idea is to cheer people up who are walking around and to bring some hope and light when everyone is feeling flat and defeated.

READ MORE: Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

“We wanted to bring the community together during the dark nights and lift spirits, even if just for a second.”

When the event went ahead on Sunday, almost every street in Mulbarton had houses with lights up, along with Mulbarton Parish Church.

Mrs Leach added: “It was lovely and more houses got involved than I thought, it is cheesy to say but it was magical and the purpose was to make everyone smile and it did that.

The light switch-on in Mulbarton Picture: ContributedThe light switch-on in Mulbarton Picture: Contributed

“It was the majority of the village and even the church was lit up and everyone was following social distancing.

READ MORE: 7 Norfolk events you can enjoy from home during lockdown

“It wasn’t done for Christmas, it was a light up for hope for those that have lost a lot and it was worth it to see the kids smile.”

Mrs Leach and others are also hoping to hold a socially distanced Christmas carol event in December, with song sheets handed out and people singing in their front garden.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at popular walking spot

A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensum Park and Marriott's Way. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at popular walking spot

A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensum Park and Marriott's Way. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Canaries star pulls out of England U21 squad due to concussion protocols

Max Aarons needed treatment surely before half-time of Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea at Carrow Road on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Hanley withdraws from Scotland squad through hamstring injury

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has withdrawn from the Scotland squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Debate: Time for Farke to get more credit for Canaries’ revival?

Bali Mumba, centre, made a big impact as a substitute during Norwich City's win over Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images