‘It was magical’ - Lights go up across village to bring community together
PUBLISHED: 16:27 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 09 November 2020
It may be more than six weeks until Christmas, but one Norfolk village has already switched its lights on to cheer up the community.
Caroline Leach and her friends in Mulbarton came together to discuss how to lift spirits in the village, with people struggling both personally and financially due to coronavirus.
They came up with the idea of getting as many people as possible to put their outside lights up early and turn them on at the same time.
Mrs Leach then posted in the Mulbarton Community Noticeboard - UK Facebook group, which has 3,700 members, and proposed 6.30pm on Sunday, November 8 for the switch-on.
The post had a great response, with hundreds of people saying what a lovely idea it was and pledging to get involved.
Mrs Leach, who has eight-year-old twin daughters called Lilly and Daisy, said: “The idea is to cheer people up who are walking around and to bring some hope and light when everyone is feeling flat and defeated.
“We wanted to bring the community together during the dark nights and lift spirits, even if just for a second.”
When the event went ahead on Sunday, almost every street in Mulbarton had houses with lights up, along with Mulbarton Parish Church.
Mrs Leach added: “It was lovely and more houses got involved than I thought, it is cheesy to say but it was magical and the purpose was to make everyone smile and it did that.
“It was the majority of the village and even the church was lit up and everyone was following social distancing.
“It wasn’t done for Christmas, it was a light up for hope for those that have lost a lot and it was worth it to see the kids smile.”
Mrs Leach and others are also hoping to hold a socially distanced Christmas carol event in December, with song sheets handed out and people singing in their front garden.
